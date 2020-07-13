VICTORIA -- Two more people have died of COVID-19 in British Columbia as health officials discovered 62 new cases of the virus over the weekend.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the latest COVID-19 cases in a joint statement Monday.

Both deaths occurred in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, bringing the provincial death toll from the virus to 189.

"We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic," the health officials said.

There remain 208 active cases of the virus in the province Monday, with 14 people in hospital, five of whom are in intensive care.

Health officials reported no new outbreaks of the virus at health-care facilities, though outbreaks continue at two long-term care centres and one acute-care facility.

Okanagan exposures

The Interior Health authority has issued an isolation order for a fruit and vegetable orchard in the Okanagan Valley.

Officials said public health teams are monitoring the Krazy Cherry Fruit Co. in Oliver after two cases of COVID-19 were found at the farm.

The health authority has also issued community exposure alerts for downtown Kelowna between June 25 and July 9.

"Anyone who was at the Discovery Bay Resort from July 1 to 5 and Boyce Gyro Beach Lodge on July 1 is directed to self-isolate," Dix and Henry said.

"Anyone who was at Cactus Club on Water Street from July 3 to 6 and Pace Spin Studio on July 2, 4, 5, 7 to 9 is asked to monitor themselves and contact public health immediately to arrange to get tested should symptoms develop."

There have been 1,012 cases of the virus found in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 1,643 cases discovered in the Fraser Health region.

The Island Health region has recorded 135 cases, the Interior Health region has recorded 209 cases and the Northern Health region has reported 65 cases.

There have been 51 cases of the virus found in the province among people who live outside of Canada.

“Until a vaccine or effective treatment is available, our focus is to keep new cases low and slow," the health officials said. "And to do this, all of us need to do our part, to show kindness and patience with those around us and take precautions to protect each other."

There have been 3,115 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since the pandemic began.

Approximately 2,718 people in B.C. who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

“While the provincial health officer’s order is for no more than 50 people at any gathering, fewer faces and bigger spaces is our guide to move forward. This is important to remember when attending private parties, which tend to be indoors, gathering people from a variety of places," Dix and Henry said.

The officials are reminding British Columbians to wash their hands regularly, keep a safe distance from others and wear a mask when distances from others cannot be maintained.

“Spending an extended period of time, even an evening together with a number of people in an enclosed space, increases the likelihood that you will be exposed to someone with COVID-19. As much as possible, British Columbians are asked to avoid closed spaces, crowds and close contact with others."