VICTORIA -- B.C.’s strict temporary health orders are putting a damper on holiday events across the province, including at Butchart Gardens on Vancouver Island.

The world-renowned gardens had originally planned to open its evening “Magic of Christmas” event on Friday, and have it run daily until Jan. 6.

However, new health orders put in place last week – which suspend nearly all business events, discourage non-essential travel and restrict gatherings at a private households – have affected Butchart Gardens’ seasonal light display.

On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that the health orders, which are in place until Dec. 7, cancelled events “that had previously been approved across the province” this winter.

She said that the cancellations are needed so that public health officials can better monitor COVID-19 transmission rates in B.C.

Butchart Gardens now says that anyone who purchased a timed ticket for the gardens’ holiday light up display between Friday and Dec. 7 will be contacted by staff.

“Due to the latest provincial health order, the Butchart Gardens regrets to announce that our Christmas evening viewing will be delayed until Dec. 8,” said the company Tuesday.

A detailed look at the province’s new temporary health orders can be found here.