VICTORIA -- The premier of British Columbia will address whether or not the province will be heading to the polls in a fall election Monday.

In a statement released just before 10 a.m PT Monday, John Horgan said he would address British Columbians live starting at 11 a.m.

Horgan's remarks come after a meeting with B.C. Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin.

"Premier John Horgan will address how British Columbians deserve a say in our economic recovery and will decide the future of our province," said a brief statement from the premier's press secretary.

Horgan will be speaking live from Langford following several weeks of speculation about a looming fall election.

The premier said as recently as Thursday that he was unsure whether he'd call a snap election in the days and weeks to come.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.