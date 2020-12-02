VICTORIA -- British Columbia Premier John Horgan is scheduled to speak with media in a live address Wednesday.

The premier is expected to hold his first meeting with his new cabinet ahead of the scheduled address.

Horgan spoke with Victoria radio station CFAX 1070 Wednesday morning, and expressed his optimism that B.C. would have access to one of the COVID-19 vaccines currently under development in the new year.

The premier said the signals from Ottawa on the vaccine rollout are “very encouraging,” adding that cooperation between the provinces and the federal government on the issue is at an all-time high.

“The federal government is working with us on how we get the vaccine into British Columbia and then it’s up to us,” Horgan said.

The premier said vaccine distribution will pose challenges, especially in the northern reaches of B.C., as in the rest of Canada.

Horgan also addressed financial relief for British Columbians in the form of his government’s promised COVID-19 benefit cheques.

The premier said getting the promised relief cheques out to British Columbians is the most “significant business” facing the new government at the moment.

“Certainly it’s my hope to do that before Christmas,” Horgan said. “If not, it will be very, very early in the new year.”

