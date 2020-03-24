VICTORIA -- B.C. Premier John Horgan says his government is preparing a plan to support renters and mortgage-holders hit hard by layoffs or other restrictions related to the battle against COVID-19.

Horgan said in a tweet that the plan will be announced Wednesday and he pledges that no one will be evicted due to the new coronavirus.

Horgan and the other premiers held a conference call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Monday night to discuss several issues, including the possible implementation of the Emergencies Act.

Trudeau calls the Act a “last resort,” and some premiers worry it could hinder province-specific responses to the crisis.