B.C. premier says COVID-19 rent, mortgage relief to be announced tomorrow
John Horgan said in a tweet that the plan will be announced Wednesday and he pledges that no one will be evicted due to the new coronavirus. (CTV News)
VICTORIA -- B.C. Premier John Horgan says his government is preparing a plan to support renters and mortgage-holders hit hard by layoffs or other restrictions related to the battle against COVID-19.
Horgan said in a tweet that the plan will be announced Wednesday and he pledges that no one will be evicted due to the new coronavirus.
Horgan and the other premiers held a conference call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Monday night to discuss several issues, including the possible implementation of the Emergencies Act.
Trudeau calls the Act a “last resort,” and some premiers worry it could hinder province-specific responses to the crisis.