VICTORIA -- A registered nurse in British Columbia has been suspended for stealing a "significant amount" of drugs from a health-care facility for personal use, according to a decision by the B.C. College of Nursing Professionals (BCCNP).

An inquiry panel found the nurse "diverted a significant amount of narcotics and other controlled substances from the workplace and falsified records in the course of diverting narcotics and other controlled substances," according to a decision published Feb. 14.

The nurse, who is unnamed in the disciplinary report, admitted to taking the drugs after they were confronted with documentary proof, according to the decision. The nurse also admitted to having a drug problem, according to the report.

The nurse has been suspended for six weeks, ordered to complete a remedial ethics course and is subject to regular monitoring and limitations on their areas of practice, according to the decision.

The nurse was diagnosed with a substance use disorder and has since attended a residential drug treatment program, the report says.

The same medical assessment ruled the nurse remains fit to practise nursing and has been compliant with their post-treatment monitoring.

In withholding the name of the nurse and their health region, the inquiry committee said it was satisfied the disciplinary action was enough to protect the public.