Two Port Alberni teens previously considered missing are now suspects in three deaths across northern B.C., police confirmed Tuesday.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, were sought by police after a man's body was discovered kilometres from the pair's burned-out truck near Dease Lake, B.C. on Friday. The man has not been identified.

Investigators now consider the pair suspects in the man's death as well as the deaths of 23-year-old Australian man Lucas Fowler and 24-year-old American woman Chynna Deese.

The couple was found dead along the Alaska Highway near Liard Hot Springs, about 470 kilometres north of where the Port Alberni pair's truck was found.

Fowler and Deese were on a road trip through Canada to Alaska when their bodies were found shot to death sometime between July 14 and July 15.

Mounties issued the shocking update in a Tuesday news conference at E Division headquarters in Surrey.

Police said McLeod and Schmegelsky left B.C. and were last spotted in northern Saskatchewan.

Manitoba RCMP later tweeted that they had reason to believe the pair was in the area of Gillam, a town on the Nelson River in northern Manitoba.

"We believe that they're likely continuing to travel, though we don't have a possible destination," said RCMP spokeswoman Sgt. Janelle Shoihet. They were last seen driving a grey 2011 Toyota RAV-4.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the teens if they see them as they're considered dangerous.

"Do not approach, take no action and call immediately 911," said Shoihet.

Both teens are described as about 6'4" and 170 pounds. McLeod has dark brown hair, facial hair and brown eyes.

Schmegelsky has sandy brown hair, police said. RCMP released new images of the pair at the Tuesday news conference.

Shoihet said new information came to light in the last 24 hours leading police to change the status of McLeod and Schmegelsky from missing persons to suspects.

"This investigation is very complex and ever-evolving. Investigators continue to follow up on tips and reviewing the physical and digital evidence collected and sharing information," she said.

Police are asking anyone with information on any of the deaths or the suspects to contact their tip line at 1-877-543-4822.