VANCOUVER -- The B.C. Liberal party says it would implement a new economic response plan to the COVID-19 pandemic within 60 days if it wins the Oct. 24 provincial election.

In the party's platform, the Liberals say the plan would involve eliminating the PST for a year, launching a comprehensive review of regulatory processes to ensure more timely approvals and establishing an emergency pandemic response committee to work with all parties and the provincial health officer.

The party says it would also appoint an independent Fair Tax Commission to review all provincial taxes and recommend adjustments, reductions or eliminations to most effectively fuel economic recovery.

The Liberals would also prepare legislation to ban early elections during provincial emergencies, and implement a provincewide framework for hybrid and online learning for children.

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson has previously announced many elements of the platform, including $58 million to hire more police officers, prosecutors and psychiatric social workers and nurses.

He has promised to deliver $10- to $30-a-day child care and invest $1 billion over five years in new long-term care facilities.

“The B.C. Liberals are putting forward a plan that British Columbians can get excited about,” Wilkinson said as he announced the platform in Vancouver.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2020.