VICTORIA -- Health officials in British Columbia will announce the latest COVID-19 cases in the province Friday.

The coronavirus update will be provided in a written statement after 3 p.m. It follows Thursday's live update in which provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced another 21 confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the provincial total to 3,170 cases since the pandemic began.

Seven of the past eight days have seen the virus grow by at least 20 new daily cases in B.C.

There are currently 192 active cases of the virus in the province, including 15 people who are in hospital, three of whom are in critical care.

The province's death toll from the virus remains at 189.

There have been no new outbreaks of COVID-19 in health-care facilities or in the broader community, Henry said Thursday.

Health officials continue to monitor two outbreaks at long-term care facilities and one at a hospital acute care unit. They are also monitoring the community outbreak at Krazy Cherry Farm in the province's Interior, which now has a total of four cases associated with it, according to Henry.

The provincial health officer said there have now been 27 cases confirmed associated with a pair of private parties that happened in Kelowna on Canada Day. Eighteen of those people reside in the Interior Health region, while the remaining nine reside in the Lower Mainland.

Henry reminded those who attended the parties to monitor themselves closely, avoid close contacts with others, and to call 811 if they have "any symptoms at all" to arrange for COVID-19 testing.

Most of B.C.'s confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been located in the Lower Mainland, with 1,667 located in the Fraser Health region and 1,028 in Vancouver Coastal Health.

Elsewhere in B.C., there have been 223 cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health, 136 in Island Health and 65 in Northern Health.

Another 51 confirmed cases in the province have happened among people who reside outside Canada.

A total of 2,789 people who previously tested positive for the coronavirus in B.C. have now fully recovered.

These totals reflect confirmed cases, but Henry noted Thursday that serology testing suggests roughly eight times as many people in some parts of the province have actually had the virus. The provincial health officer specifically said more than 16,000 people in the province have likely been infected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.