It was an awe-inspiring site that has captivated nature lovers and scientists alike.

An incredibly rare pale-white killer whale calf was spotted off Vancouver Island's eastern shores Tuesday.

Photographs and video captured by Nanaimo-based Vancouver Island Whale Watch show the small orca swimming alongside its eight-member family pod.

Known as transient, or Biggs killer whales, they eat large mammals such as seals and sea lions.

Transient killer whales number in the hundreds around Vancouver Island, unlike their endangered southern resident cousins.

While the photos may depict an uncommon, ghostly-looking calf, scientists say pale-coloured or white orcas have been spotted in B.C. waters for decades.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada ecologist Jared Towers tells CTV News the first documented case of an off-coloured orca was in 1924.

In the 1940s and '50s there were more sightings of the transient population.

“In 1970 one of these white killer whales – there was more than one of them – was captured off Victoria,” said Towers. “And it ended up in an aquarium in Victoria where it died.”

Since the 1970s, confirmed sightings have declined. Federal scientists say this week’s discovery near Nanaimo represents the first pale orca in B.C. in a decade.

“That this animal is out there, it’s alive, and that people can see it, I think is a rare opportunity for people.”

Federal scientists have been dispatched to the area where the roughly year-old calf was spotted Tuesday.

In a tweet Thursday, the DFO said it is patrolling the area and asks onlookers and whale-watching companies to stay well back, at least 400 metres.

If you see a pale Transient (Biggs) #KillerWhale calf in the waters outside of #NanaimoBC, please respect our marine mammal regulations and keep at least 400m away. Our #FisheryOfficers are on patrol. https://t.co/Fr7p6Vtez8 pic.twitter.com/OIyTvs4Tbr — DFO Pacific (@DFO_Pacific) May 30, 2019

Exactly what causes the faded complexion remains largely a mystery to scientists.

It could be a common condition called leucism, which can actually subside as the animal ages.

Towers said there is a good chance this whale will grow up to be the normal black and white colour. It could also be a more serious genetic condition which has been known to cause an early death in orcas it afflicts. Experts are clear though, this animal is not an albino.

As determining what causes this natural phenomenon could take scientists years, most say to just enjoy the inspiring view if you are lucky enough to see it, because this whale may not be white forever.