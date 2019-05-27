

The Canadian Press





A proposed law is going before the British Columbia legislature to ban the controversial practice of attempting to change a person's sexual orientation.

Green Leader Andrew Weaver says his party's legislation would stop the use of so-called conversion therapy in the province for those under 19 years old.

Weaver says the therapy is abusive and damages peoples health and the Sexual Orientation and Gender Protection Act aims to ensure the health and safety of the province's LGBTQ-plus community.

The Green leader was joined in the announcement by members of the LGBTQ-plus community, including Vancouver's Peter Gajdics, who says he underwent six years of counselling and medical treatments to cure his homosexuality.

Gajdics says the treatments did not work and he later wrote a book about his experiences.

Vancouver council passed a bylaw last year banning techniques that attempt to persuade people to change their sexual orientation or gender identity.