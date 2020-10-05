Advertisement
B.C. election: These are the candidates running on Vancouver Island
A composite image of three photographs shows BC NDP Leader John Horgan, left, in Coquitlam, B.C., on Sept. 25, 2020; BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau, centre, in Victoria on Sept. 24, 2020; and BC Liberal Party Leader Andrew Wilkinson Pitt Meadows, B.C., on Sept. 24, 2020. (Darryl Dyck, Chad Hipolito / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
VICTORIA -- The full list of candidates running in the Oct. 24 B.C. provincial election has been finalized. Below are the candidates who have been officially nominated in 14 Vancouver Island ridings, plus the riding of Powell River-Sunshine Coast.
All three major parties - NDP, Liberals and Greens - have confirmed candidates in each riding.
North Island
This seat is vacated by outgoing Transportation Minister Claire Trevena, who announced in September she would not seek re-election.
- NDP - Michele Babchuk
- Liberal - Norm Facey
- Green - Alexandra Morton
Courtenay-Comox
- NDP - Ronna-Rae Leonard (incumbent)
- Liberal - Brennan Day
Green - Gillian Anderson
Mid Island-Pacific Rim
This seat is vacated by outgoing Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Scott Fraser.
- NDP - Josie Osborne
- Liberal - Helen Poon
- Libertarian - Robert Alexander Clarke
- Green - Evan Jolicoeur
- Independent - Graham Hughes
Parksville-Qualicum
- Liberal - Michelle Stilwell (incumbent)
- Green - Rob Lyon
- Conservative - Don Purdey
- NDP - Adam Walker
Independent - John St John
Nanaimo
- NDP - Sheila Malcolmson (incumbent)
- Liberal - Kathleen Jones
Green - Lia Marie Constance Versaevel
Nanaimo-North Cowichan
- NDP - Doug Routley (incumbent)
- Liberal - Duck (Don) Paterson
Green - Chris Istace
Cowichan Valley
- Green - Sonia Furstenau (incumbent)
- NDP - Rob Douglas
Liberal - Tanya Kaul
Saanich North and the Islands
- Green - Adam Olsen (incumbent)
- NDP - Zeb King
- Liberal - Stephen P. Roberts
Langford-Juan de Fuca
- NDP - John Horgan (incumbent)
- Liberal - Kelly Darwin
- Green - Gord Baird
- Communist Party - Tyson Riel Strandlund
Esquimalt-Metchosin
- NDP - Mitzi Dean (incumbent)
- Liberal - RJ Senko
- Green - Andy MacKinnon
Independent - Desta McPherson
Victoria-Beacon Hill
This seat is vacated by outgoing Finance Minister Carole James.
- Liberal - Karen Bill
- NDP - Grace Lore
- Green - Jenn Neilson
- Independent - Jordan Reichert
Oak Bay-Gordon HeadThis seat is vacated by former Green Party leader turned Independent, Andrew Weaver.
- NDP - Murray Rankin
- Green - Nicole Duncan
- Liberal - Roxanne Helme
- Communist Party - Florian Castle
Victoria-Swan Lake
- NDP - Rob Fleming (incumbent)
- Green - Annemieke Holthuis
- Communist Party - Walt Parsons
- Independent - Jenn Smith
- Liberal - David Somerville
Saanich South
- NDP - Lana Popham (incumbent)
- Liberal - Rishi Sharma
- Green - Kate O’Connor
Powell River-Sunshine Coast
- NDP - Nicholas Simons (incumbent)
- Liberal - Sandra Stoddart-Hansen
- Green - Kim Darwin