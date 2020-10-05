VICTORIA -- The full list of candidates running in the Oct. 24 B.C. provincial election has been finalized. Below are the candidates who have been officially nominated in 14 Vancouver Island ridings, plus the riding of Powell River-Sunshine Coast.

All three major parties - NDP, Liberals and Greens - have confirmed candidates in each riding. 

North Island
North Island

This seat is vacated by outgoing Transportation Minister Claire Trevena, who announced in September she would not seek re-election.

  • NDP - Michele Babchuk
  • Liberal - Norm Facey
  • Green - Alexandra Morton

 

Courtenay-ComoxCourtenay Comox

  • NDP - Ronna-Rae Leonard (incumbent)
  • Liberal - Brennan Day
  • Green - Gillian Anderson
     

Mid Island-Pacific RimMid Island Pacific Rim
This seat is vacated by outgoing Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Scott Fraser.

  • NDP - Josie Osborne
  • Liberal - Helen Poon
  • Libertarian - Robert Alexander Clarke
  • Green - Evan Jolicoeur
  • Independent - Graham Hughes


Parksville-QualicumParksville-Qualicum

  • Liberal - Michelle Stilwell (incumbent)
  • Green - Rob Lyon
  • Conservative - Don Purdey
  • NDP - Adam Walker
  • Independent - John St John
     

NanaimoNanaimo

  • NDP - Sheila Malcolmson (incumbent)
  • Liberal - Kathleen Jones
  • Green - Lia Marie Constance Versaevel
     

Nanaimo-North CowichanNanaimo-North Cowichan

  • NDP - Doug Routley (incumbent)
  • Liberal - Duck (Don) Paterson
  • Green - Chris Istace
     

Cowichan ValleyCowichan Valley

  • Green - Sonia Furstenau (incumbent)
  • NDP - Rob Douglas
  • Liberal - Tanya Kaul
     

Saanich North and the IslandsSaanich

  • Green - Adam Olsen (incumbent)
  • NDP - Zeb King
  • Liberal - Stephen P. Roberts

 

Langford-Juan de FucaLangford

  • NDP - John Horgan (incumbent)
  • Liberal - Kelly Darwin
  • Green - Gord Baird
  • Communist Party - Tyson Riel Strandlund


Esquimalt-MetchosinEsquimalt

  • NDP - Mitzi Dean (incumbent)
  • Liberal - RJ Senko
  • Green - Andy MacKinnon
  • Independent - Desta McPherson
     

Victoria-Beacon Hill

Victoria Beacon HillThis seat is vacated by outgoing Finance Minister Carole James.

  • Liberal - Karen Bill
  • NDP - Grace Lore
  • Green - Jenn Neilson
  • Independent - Jordan Reichert

 

Oak Bay-Gordon HeadOak BayThis seat is vacated by former Green Party leader turned Independent, Andrew Weaver.

  • NDP - Murray Rankin
  • Green - Nicole Duncan
  • Liberal - Roxanne Helme
  • Communist Party - Florian Castle


Victoria-Swan LakeVictoria Swan Lake

  • NDP - Rob Fleming (incumbent)
  • Green - Annemieke Holthuis
  • Communist Party - Walt Parsons
  • Independent - Jenn Smith
  • Liberal - David Somerville


Saanich SouthSaanich South

  • NDP - Lana Popham (incumbent)
  • Liberal - Rishi Sharma
  • Green - Kate O’Connor


Powell River-Sunshine Coast Powell River

  • NDP - Nicholas Simons (incumbent)
  • Liberal - Sandra Stoddart-Hansen
  • Green - Kim Darwin