VICTORIA -- The full list of candidates running in the Oct. 24 B.C. provincial election has been finalized. Below are the candidates who have been officially nominated in 14 Vancouver Island ridings, plus the riding of Powell River-Sunshine Coast.

All three major parties - NDP, Liberals and Greens - have confirmed candidates in each riding.

North Island



This seat is vacated by outgoing Transportation Minister Claire Trevena, who announced in September she would not seek re-election.

NDP - Michele Babchuk

Liberal - Norm Facey

Green - Alexandra Morton

Courtenay-Comox

NDP - Ronna-Rae Leonard (incumbent)

Liberal - Brennan Day

Green - Gillian Anderson



Mid Island-Pacific Rim

This seat is vacated by outgoing Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Scott Fraser.

NDP - Josie Osborne

Liberal - Helen Poon

Libertarian - Robert Alexander Clarke

Green - Evan Jolicoeur

Independent - Graham Hughes



Parksville-Qualicum

Liberal - Michelle Stilwell (incumbent)

Green - Rob Lyon

Conservative - Don Purdey

NDP - Adam Walker

Independent - John St John



Nanaimo

NDP - Sheila Malcolmson (incumbent)

Liberal - Kathleen Jones

Green - Lia Marie Constance Versaevel



Nanaimo-North Cowichan

NDP - Doug Routley (incumbent)

Liberal - Duck (Don) Paterson

Green - Chris Istace



Cowichan Valley

Green - Sonia Furstenau (incumbent)

NDP - Rob Douglas

Liberal - Tanya Kaul



Saanich North and the Islands

Green - Adam Olsen (incumbent)

NDP - Zeb King

Liberal - Stephen P. Roberts

Langford-Juan de Fuca

NDP - John Horgan (incumbent)

Liberal - Kelly Darwin

Green - Gord Baird

Communist Party - Tyson Riel Strandlund



Esquimalt-Metchosin

NDP - Mitzi Dean (incumbent)

Liberal - RJ Senko

Green - Andy MacKinnon

Independent - Desta McPherson



Victoria-Beacon Hill

This seat is vacated by outgoing Finance Minister Carole James.

Liberal - Karen Bill

NDP - Grace Lore

Green - Jenn Neilson

Independent - Jordan Reichert

Oak Bay-Gordon Head This seat is vacated by former Green Party leader turned Independent, Andrew Weaver.

NDP - Murray Rankin

Green - Nicole Duncan

Liberal - Roxanne Helme

Communist Party - Florian Castle



Victoria-Swan Lake

NDP - Rob Fleming (incumbent)

Green - Annemieke Holthuis

Communist Party - Walt Parsons

Independent - Jenn Smith

Liberal - David Somerville



Saanich South

NDP - Lana Popham (incumbent)

Liberal - Rishi Sharma

Green - Kate O’Connor



Powell River-Sunshine Coast