

Glenn MacDonald, CTV Vancouver Island





More than 223,000 British Columbians voted in an online survey asking whether B.C. should continue changing the clocks each year or make daylight saving time permanent, a record response for provincial surveys.

“It’s clear that the people of B.C. welcomed the opportunity to provide input on this important issue,” said Premier John Horgan on Monday.

“Daylight saving time is a practice that impacts everyone, and I’m pleased so many people took the time to share their views about the best direction for our province moving forward.”

The poll was open for four weeks, from June 24 to July 19. Not only did B.C. residents take part in the questionnaire, but the province also received 13 formal submissions from organizations and industry experts offering further insights into how any changes in observing daylight saving time would impact the province.

The government says it will release a summary report on the findings in a few weeks. The results will be considered along with how other provinces and the western United States observe time.

Surveys completed by region (top five):

Lower Mainland: 98,549

Vancouver Island and South Coast/Sunshine Coast: 62,386

Thompson-Okanagan: 33,583

Kootenays: 12,209

Cariboo: 7,326

Surveys completed by age group: