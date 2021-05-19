VICTORIA -- The B.C. government has announced funding for nearly 600 new childcare spaces across Vancouver Island, nearly 100 of which are expected to open this year.

Most of the spots, 383, are slated for the Central Island, while another 190 will open in the North Island.

In the Central Island region, B.C. is funding the creation of 176 childcares spaces in Port Alberni, 137 in Lantzville and 70 in Parksville.

The childcare spaces will open in eight centres across the three communities. The province estimates that 98 will be available before the end of the year.

"This funding has made a huge impact for our daycare and our community. We would not exist without it," said Jessica Thompson, co-owner and operator of Alberni Valley Saplings in a release Wednesday.

"Our community, like many, has a major need for more childcare spaces, and we are so happy to be a part of addressing that need," she said.

Meanwhile, in North Vancouver Island, 190 new licensed childcare spaces are set to open in Cumberland, Courtenay and Campbell River.

Eighty-five spaces will open in Cumberland, 75 will open in Courtenay and 30 will open in Campbell River.

"Families in the Comox Valley, especially students and staff at North Island College, will soon have even more options for childcare," said Ronna-Rae Leonard, MLA for Courtenay-Comox, in a statement Wednesday.

"Bringing 75 new spaces to the college will give both parents and their young children even better learning opportunities that will benefit our entire community for generations," she said.

The province adds that the North Island College facility will hire educators from a range of cultures and will be able to support families who are new to Canada.