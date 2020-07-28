VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials say one more person has died of COVID-19 and 23 more cases have been discovered Tuesday.

The announcement brings the death toll from the virus to 194 in B.C., with 3,523 cases confirmed since the pandemic began.

The latest death was in the Vancouver Coastal health region, officials said.

"We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic," said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in a joint statement Tuesday.

There are now 253 active cases of coronavirus in the province. Nine people remain in hospital, including three in intensive care.

Health officials said there were no new community outbreaks reported Tuesday, though outbreaks continue on Haida Gwaii and in the Fraser valley.

Neither were there any new health-care outbreaks reported, though one long-term care facility and two acute-care facilities continue to see new cases.

“As we all look ahead to the upcoming B.C. Day long weekend, let’s ensure it is a safe weekend for all of us," Dix and Henry said.

"Whether it is enjoying the local parks, staying at a vacation rental or out for dinner, keeping our groups small and maintaining safe distances will protect ourselves and those around us."

The health officials reminded travellers to heed new public health orders limiting the number of guests allowed in vacation rentals, hotels, houseboats and other rental accommodations.

"You can have a maximum of five visitors and you must take down their contact information," the health officials said.

Most coronavirus cases in B.C. have been located in the province’s Lower Mainland, with 1,815 cases in the Fraser Health region and 1,067 cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

Elsewhere in the province, the Island Health region has recorded 143 cases, the Interior Health region has recorded 358 cases, and the Northern Health region has reported 80 cases.

The have been 60 cases reported in B.C. among people who live outside of Canada.

A total of 3,076 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the province.