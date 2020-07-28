VICTORIA -- The B.C. government is providing $1.5 million to help local sports organizations across the province during the COVID-19 pandemic.

B.C. Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Lisa Beare announced the funding at the B.C. legislature Tuesday.

The money is being complemented by $3.4 million from the federal government – part of a larger $72-million investment in cultural and recreation groups from Ottawa during the pandemic.

"There's been incredible commitment from the sport community to be able to adapt," said Beare.

"People in the sport community have felt the effects of COVID-19 profoundly. This funding will help local organizations pay their bills and keep our communities active.”

Beare said the pandemic has been difficult for community swimming, gymnastics, baseball and other local sports that rely largely on volunteer support but also have fixed costs.

The province says approximately 500,000 British Columbians are now able to return to their sports organizations after approximately 54 organizations across B.C. completed safe restart plans with the province.

The province says it has extended legal protection to amateur sport organizations so they cannot be held liable for damages caused by exposure to COVID-19.