VICTORIA -- One more person has died of COVID-19 in British Columbia as health officials identified another 167 cases of the virus Tuesday.

The new cases bring the province’s total number of cases to 11,854 since the pandemic began. British Columbia’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 254.

There are currently 1,688 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 69 people in hospital, 18 of whom are in intensive care.

Another 4,156 people are currently under public health monitoring due to exposure to the virus.

There were three new health-care outbreaks announced Tuesday in the Lower Mainland. Three other outbreaks in the region have been declared over.

Outbreaks continue at 17 long-term and assisted-living facilities in the province, as well as at two acute-care centres.

No new community outbreaks have been identified, however exposure events continue to occur across B.C.

“We have the ability to decide what our COVID-19 wave looks like in B.C. by continuing to take personal precautions and using our layers of protection, no matter where we may be,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and deputy health minister Stephen Brown in a statement Tuesday.

“Let’s continue to support our neighbours, local businesses and communities, who are doing their part,” the health officials added. “Take the time to reach out to friends and neighbours – in a safe way – to show them you care and remind them that while you may be keeping a safe distance right now, they are not alone.”

Most of B.C.’s cases continue to be discovered in the Lower Mainland, with 4,175 cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 6,366 cases in the Fraser Health region since the start of the pandemic.

Elsewhere in the province, 244 cases have been identified in the Island Health region, 624 in the Interior Health region and 357 in the Northern Health region.

A total of 88 people who live outside of Canada have tested positive for the virus in B.C.

Across the province, 9,871 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have now recovered.