VICTORIA -- A massive community snowball fight is taking place in front of the B.C. legislature in downtown Victoria Tuesday night.

With snow falling across the island, organizers are hoping to recapture some of the winter fun that took place downtown last year, drawing hundreds of participants.

In February 2019, after a massive dump of show shut down the city for days, Victoria resident Kelly Somogyi launched an impromptu Facebook event inviting people to have a snowball fight.

Somogyi estimates that 300 to 400 people converged on the lawns of the legislature to join in on the fun.

"It was good to see everyone put their adult on pause and be a kid again," said Somogyi about last year's event.

"There was also a lot of tourists who had never seen snow or been in snow who joined in."

Somogyi, who is originally from Saskatchewan, says that snow and snowball fights are part of growing up in the Prairie province. He hopes that this upcoming community-organized event will help Victoria embrace the fluffy powder.

"I know snow is kind of new here so instead of everyone hating it, I want to make everyone like it," he said.

Besides an ample amount of snowball tossing and photo opportunities, Somogyi says that he will likely replicate a snowy capture-the-flag game that the group played last year.

The community snowball fight is set to kick off at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. Details about the event can be found online here.