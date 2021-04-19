VICTORIA -- COVID-19 health restrictions and a wave of warm weather on Vancouver Island have many islanders considering taking camping trips this spring and summer.

Indeed, across the province, interest in B.C. parks has soared to new heights, prompting the provincial government to commit $83 million into parks over the next three years.

Anyone looking to book a campsite at a provincial park on Vancouver Island during the Victoria Day long weekend may be disappointed to hear that all reservable spots have already been claimed.

Interest in camping has been so high that a spokesperson for the B.C. government told CTV News that all reservable campsites on Vancouver Island during the Victoria Day long weekend were booked back in March when the province first opened its reservation system for this season.

However, the province says that first-come first-served campsites are still available, and that campsites can only be reserved up to two months in advance, with new reservable dates being made available daily.

As of April 15, the province says there are more than 60,000 active reservations for campsites across the province.

When the province first opened its reservation system on March 8, more than 53,000 people flooded the website and more than 7,000 reservations were made in the first day.

Officials believe that the vast majority of campers in the province are from B.C.

During the Easter long weekend, the province says seven out of approximately 5,700 reserved campsites were booked by people who live outside of the province.

The B.C. government is reminding campers that all provincial health guidelines are still in effect in campsites, such as physical distancing and keeping groups small.