VICTORIA -- A remote coastal First Nation near Tofino is celebrating the end of its COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The Ahousaht First Nation town site on Flores Island is a short boat ride from Tofino.

According to the Ahousaht Chief Greg Louie, all 432 eligible community members over the age of 18 will have received a Moderna vaccine by the end of Monday.

The First Nation says a promising 92 per cent of the population jumped at the chance to roll up their sleeves during the first round of vaccines.

Island Health staff used floatplanes and boats to reach the coastal nation.

A large gymnasium was used as a mass vaccination centre and public health staff also made house calls for elders who were advised not to leave their homes.