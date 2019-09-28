

Ian Holliday, CTV Vancouver Island





A Nanaimo senior is asking Mounties and members of the public to help him find his missing glove.

Geoffrey Collins, 92, was born in the United Kingdom in the 1920s. In 1940, when he was 14 years old, his father gave him a pair of brown leather gloves as a gift. The gloves were a hand-me-down. His father had already owned them for 20 years at that point.

Today, nearly 80 years later, Collins still has the gloves. Or, rather, he as one of them. The other one is missing.

Collins lost the glove while running errands on Thursday afternoon. He contacted Nanaimo RCMP to help search for it, and Mounties issued a press release appealing to the public for help.

Police said Collins left his home on Comox Road on his electric scooter and made his way to Port Place Mall, travelling along Prideaux Street, Old Victoria Road and Victoria Crescent on his way.

When he finished his errands, Collins realized his right glove was missing. He retraced his path, but could not locate it, police said.

"I was conscripted into the U.K. military in 1945 and literally dodged a bullet, as World War two was just wrapping up," Collins said in the RCMP release. "Four years later I immigrated to Canada. I was trying to decide on where I wanted to settle; Osoyoos or Qualicum Beach. I did my research and learned there were rattlesnakes in Osoyoos, so for me it was an easy decision to come to the Island."

Collins moved to Nanaimo in 2013.

Anyone who has found a brown leather glove with a blue wool lining, or has information about where it might be, is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.