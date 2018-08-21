

CTV Vancouver Island





A 4.6-magnitude struck off the coast of Vancouver Island Tuesday morning, but there were no reports of damage and none was expected.

Earthquakes Canada said the quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres in the Pacific Ocean, 189 kilometres northwest of Port Hardy, at 6:10 a.m.

No one reported feeling any shaking to Earthquakes Canada, and no tsunami was produced as a result.

Vancouver Island is considered an active earthquake zone, where the squeezing of two tectonic plates causes hundreds of small temblors every year.