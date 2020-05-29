3 more suspicious fires set across Victoria
A fire was set Thursday in the 1000-block of Hillside Avenue, May 28, 2020.
VICTORIA -- Major crimes investigators fanned out across Victoria Thursday night after three suspicious fires were set around the city.
Victoria has been plagued by more than a dozen arson fires since early March, and Thursday's fires appear to follow the same pattern.
Three dumpsters were set alight before 9:30 p.m.; one near Johnson and Douglas streets, one in the 1000-block of Hillside Avenue and one in the 700-block of Government Street.
Police say there were no injuries reported.
VicPD took to Twitter Thursday night to caution the public to "keep our eyes open, secure waste bins & report suspicious activity.”
Officers are expected to provide more details about the latest string of intentionally set fires Friday morning.
This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.