VICTORIA -- Major crimes investigators fanned out across Victoria Thursday night after three suspicious fires were set around the city.

Victoria has been plagued by more than a dozen arson fires since early March, and Thursday's fires appear to follow the same pattern.

Three dumpsters were set alight before 9:30 p.m.; one near Johnson and Douglas streets, one in the 1000-block of Hillside Avenue and one in the 700-block of Government Street.

Police say there were no injuries reported.

VicPD took to Twitter Thursday night to caution the public to "keep our eyes open, secure waste bins & report suspicious activity.”

VicPD took to Twitter Thursday night to caution the public to "keep our eyes open, secure waste bins & report suspicious activity."

— Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) May 29, 2020

Officers are expected to provide more details about the latest string of intentionally set fires Friday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.