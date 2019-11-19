VICTORIA – Commuters who frequently use Interurban Road should consider taking an alternate route this week as 24-hour construction will drop traffic down to a single alternating lane for roughly seven days.

According to an announcement made by the CRD on Tuesday, a section of Interurban Road near the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre between Charlton and North roads will be limited to single-lane alternating traffic as construction crews continue to work on the new wastewater treatment facility.

The CRD expects the work to finish in roughly one week, with an approximate completion date of Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Meanwhile, commuters can also expect delays at three sections of Interurban Road. According to the CRD, daytime construction will take place near three intersections that cross Interurban, with projects at Quayle Road., Grange Road. and Marigold Road.

The CRD is advising drivers to expect delays in all four of these areas, especially during the morning and afternoon rush-hour commutes.

"We appreciate your patience as the work is being completed," said the CRD in a news releases Tuesday.

The wastewater treatment project is a tertiary treatment facility for wastewater that will serve seven South Island communities, including Victoria, Esquimalt, Saanich, Oak Bay, View Royal, Langford and Colwood, plus the Esquimalt and Songhees nations.

The project is expected to finish by the end of 2020. For more information on the wastewater project, visit the CRD's website online here.