Drivers who use the Tillicum Bridge to enter into Esquimalt should consider taking alternate routes for the next several weeks as installation of a pipe for the Wastewater Treatment Project begins.

According to the Capital Regional District (CRD), installation of the Residual Solids Conveyance Line pipe under the Tillicum Bridge will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 15 and will last approximately six to eight weeks.

During construction, southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily. Meanwhile, general work in the area will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Friday. During this time, the work zone will be controlled by traffic flaggers.

After Thanksgiving, pedestrians who cross the bridge on the west side should also be prepared to take a detour as the bridge's western sidewalk will be closed. The CRD says that a sign detailing a detour route will be installed in the area while pedestrian access on the east side of the bridge will remain open.

Once completed, the Wastewater Treatment Project will provide tertiary treatment for wastewater from seven municipalities on the South Island, including Victoria, Esquimalt, Saanich, Oak Bay, View Royal, Langford and Colwood and the Esquimalt and Songhees Nations.

To complete the project, the CRD must finish installing the Residual Solids Conveyance Line, which spans a total of 19 kilometres. As of October, more than 70 per cent of the pipe had been installed.

After the pipe is laid under the Tillicum Bridge, a section of Tillicum Road between Selkirk and Vincent Avenues will be affected as the project moves to that location.

The entire Wastewater Treatment Project is expected to be complete by the end of 2020.