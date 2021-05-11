VICTORIA -- Twenty new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday, according to health officials.

The new cases were among 515 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.

The Island Health region has now reported 4,868 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 211 active cases of the virus in the island region, including 18 people in hospital and four more receiving critical care.

Health officials say two people died of the virus Tuesday, bringing the province's death toll to 1,624. No deaths were reported in the island region, where 39 people have died since the pandemic began.

"Our condolences are with the family, friends and caregivers of the people who have died as a result of COVID-19," said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in a joint statement.

B.C. has now administered 2,159,103 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 110,516 second doses.

Vancouver Island pharmacies received shipments of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend and have been busy administering them to residents aged 30 and over this week.

"Our clinics are ramped up and we have ample vaccine supply," said Henry and Dix. "Now, it is your turn to step forward and get protected with your COVID-19 vaccine."

Health officials are urging all adult British Columbians to register for a vaccine, which is the most efficient way to be notified when you're eligible to book an appointment, according to the province.

"The number of people protected with a COVID-19 vaccine is going up every day, and the number of people requiring care in hospital is trending down," said Dix and Henry. "This is what we want to see and what we want to keep going."

However, health officials note that all health orders – including restrictions on indoor dining and non-essential travel – remain in place until at least the end of the May long weekend.