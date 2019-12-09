VICTORIA -- Flames burst out of the roof of an older model motorhome in Nanaimo Monday.

According to Nanaimo Fire Rescue, multiple calls reporting a fully engulfed recreational vehicle on Esplanade Ave near Irwin Street came in just after 2 p.m.

Firefighters say there was no one inside the motorhome at the time of the fire, but two people were living in it.

Emergency Social Services have been called to help them relocate as the vehicle was completely destroyed.

Multiple fire trucks and an ambulance crew rushed to the scene where they found an older model Starcraft motorhome. Smoke was billowing from the rear windows of the RV as firefighters responded.

Fearing that propane tanks might explode, fire crews carefully attacked the blaze. Within minutes of engaging the fire, it was completely contained.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.