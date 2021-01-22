Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
PM urges Canadians to cancel travel plans after data reveals 1M travelled over holidays
COVID variant found in U.K. may be more deadly than others, says Boris Johnson
Trudeau spoke with Pfizer CEO amid concerns of vaccine delays
Ontario reports fewer than 2,700 new cases of COVID-19 as positivity rate continues to drop
Quebec adds 1,631 new cases of COVID-19 and 88 deaths as hospitalizations drop
Blood thinners help moderate COVID cases and may reduce strain on ICUs, trials show
Cruise line says only vaccinated passengers can sail
Rio scraps 2021 carnival over coronavirus woes
Lucky few hit COVID-19 vaccine jackpot for rare extra doses in U.S.
WHO says deal with Pfizer to allow poor countries to start vaccinating in February
'It's garbage': Infectious disease expert debunks 'Facts Not Fear' COVID-19 flyer
Fauci unleashed: Doc takes 'liberating' turn at centre stage
Here's what medical experts say about the importance of kids returning to school