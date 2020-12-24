VICTORIA -- Ten more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Island Health region Thursday.

Since the start of the pandemic, the health authority has seen a total of 857 cases of the virus. Currently, 65 cases are active across Vancouver Island.

Many of the active cases, a total of 30, are located in the South Island. Meanwhile, 22 active cases are found in the Central Island while 13 are present in the North Island.

The update comes from the Island Health COVID-19 dashboard. An update from the province has not yet been released as of 3 p.m. Thursday.

