1,500-pound pumpkin takes top prize at Island competition
VANCOUVER - Pumpkin growers and enthusiasts gathered in Duncan Saturday for their annual chance to gawk at some gargantuan gourds.
A total of eight entries were submitted to the Old Farm Market's second annual "Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off," and all of them tipped the scales at more than 1,000 pounds.
The competition drew pumpkins from as far away as Washington State, which is where winner Cindy Tobeck grew her champion gourd.
Tobeck's pumpkin weighed in at 1,541 pounds. The second-placed pumpkin weighed 1,130.
This is the second year the Old Farm Market has hosted a pumpkin competition. Last year's winner, Scott Carley, grew a pumpkin weighing 1,311 pounds.