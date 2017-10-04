It was an emotional reunion at a Las Vegas hospital Wednesday when the Victoria man shot twice in one of the deadliest shootings in U.S. history was reunited with the strangers who helped save his life.

Sheldon Mack, 21, was shot twice when a gunman in a hotel suite sprayed bullets down onto a crowd of thousands at a country music festival Sunday, killing 59 people including four Canadians and injuring more than 500.

Mack was rushed to emergency surgery after being struck in his abdomen and forearm and is now in stable condition, but it might not have turned out that way if it weren't for the work of two complete strangers.

One of them, a 25-year-old paramedic from Orange County named Jimmy Grovom, was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when the shots started raining down.

"When the shooting started he flew into action," said Sheldon's father Hudson Mack, a former CTV News anchor. "He was hit himself and wounded in his right calf, but he went to the tent, got Sheldon, knelt on him to stanch the bleeding on his arm and then to stop the bleeding in his stomach."

The young man then helped load Sheldon into the back of a pickup truck driven by another man, Eric Fraser, who transported victims to the hospital.

"Eric ferried victims to the nearest hospital," said Hudson. "[He] took six in the first round including Sheldon, came back and got eight more, some of whom did not survive."

After learning he was seriously injured in the shooting, the Mack family travelled to Las Vegas Monday morning. Upon learning of the men who saved their son, reached out to try to find them.

Thanks to media coverage, somebody contacted both men who recognized Sheldon from Sunday night.

They got in touch with the family and on Wednesday, were able to meet with the man whose life they helped save.

"We were able to meet them and thank them, but how do you thank somebody who has done that for your child? Thank you just doesn't go far enough," said Hudson. "I've been on the verge of tears since Sunday night but I had a bump in my throat when they came through the door."

The reunion was caught on camera in Sheldon's hospital room.

"What's up buddy, how's it going? Good to see you're doing alright," Grovom tells Sheldon as he hobbles into the room on crutches.

In a touching moment, Sheldon's mother Patty Mack hugs Grovom tight thanking him for saving her son. "Of course," he replies.

The family had a "great visit" with the two heroes, and Hudson said he expects his son and Grovom will become lifelong friends having both lived through the tramautic ordeal.

"Shel had quipped yesterday that he'd like to buy him a beer if he found out who he is, so we're going to get him up to Victoria and have as much Canadian beer as he wants," he said.

Sheldon was also introduced to journalist Anderson Cooper, who was in Las Vegas reporting on survivors Wednesday. He tweeted his thanks to Cooper for letting him share his story.

Sheldon still has two bullets lodged in his body from the attack and it remains unclear when he'll be able to return home.

A GoFundMe campaign has already raised more than $13,000 to cover the family's medical and travel expenses.

Three women from Alberta and a B.C. man are among the dozens of casualties in the shooting and at least seven other Canadians were wounded.