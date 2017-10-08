

CTV Vancouver Island





Police in Saanich are warning people to use caution walking in a pair of neighbourhoods after two wildlife sightings this weekend.

A three-foot tall cougar was spotted crouched near the side of the roadway in the 300-block of Willis Point Road on Saturday night.

BC Conservation was notified about the sighting.

According to police, a black bear was seen in the 1600-block of Charlton Road on Friday.

It didn’t show any signs of aggression, police say.

People are being asked to be careful walking in the area and to secure small pets.