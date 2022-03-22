Wu-Tang, Sugar Ray to headline Laketown Shakedown festival

Organizers of the Laketown Shakedown music festival in Vancouver Island's Cowichan Valley have announced their 2022 lineup.

Arkells and LIGHTS will headline the first night of the festival on Thursday, June 30.

The legendary Wu-Tang Clan will headline the second night of the festival along with pop-rockers Sugar Ray on Friday, July 1.

Closing out the three-day event are rock band the Glorious Sons, followed by rapper-producer Big Boi on Saturday, July 2.

Also hitting the stage at the Laketown Ranch near Lake Cowichan are Vince Vaccaro, Murge, Dear Rouge and the Halluci Nation (formerly A Tribe Called Red).

Single-day tickets, weekend passes and camping passes go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 25.

Tickets and more information are available here.

The Laketown Shakedown is the first of three large summer festivals returning this year to the Laketown Ranch, a 250-acre concert venue near the shores of Cowichan Lake, about an hour north of Victoria.

The Laketown Rock festival is scheduled for July 22 and 23 with headliners John Fogerty and Tom Cochrane.

The Sunfest Country Music Festival will run from July 28 to 31, featuring Darius Rucker, Billy Currington, Orville Peck, Dallas Smith, Hardy and Kip Moore.