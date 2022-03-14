Laketown Rock festival returns to Lake Cowichan with John Fogerty, Tom Cochrane

The Laketown Rock festival is returning to Lake Cowichan, B.C., this summer with headliners John Fogerty and Tom Cochrane.

The two-day festival is scheduled for July 22 and 23 at Laketown Ranch, a 250-acre concert venue and campground that also plays host to the Sunfest Country Music Festival (July 28 to 31) and the Laketown Shakedown festival (June 30 to July 2).

Headliners Cochrane and Fogerty will be joined by Big Sugar, Keb' Mo', Wide Mouth Mason, Garret T. Willie, and Liam Mackenzie and The Moondogs.

"We had an opportunity to bring in John Fogerty, which obviously you’re never going to pass up an act like that," said Mike Hann, festival manager for Laketown Ranch.

"He’s an incredible musician and has had a big part in classic rock history and is still very relevant today," he said.

Tickets and camping passes are on sale here starting Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m.

Laketown Rock has been on hiatus since 2018, when the second annual classic rock festival featured performances from Colin James, Collective Soul and Creedence Clearwater Revisited.

"We are really excited to be pulling the covers off everything," added Hann.

"We haven't been idle and have been putting a lot of time and effort into the venue itself to enhance the guest experience."