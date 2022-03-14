Laketown Rock festival returns to Lake Cowichan with John Fogerty, Tom Cochrane

Tom Cochrane performs during the Alberta Flood Aid concert in Calgary, Alberta on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2013. (Larry MacDougal / THE CANADIAN PRESS) Tom Cochrane performs during the Alberta Flood Aid concert in Calgary, Alberta on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2013. (Larry MacDougal / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks

Russia and Ukraine kept a fragile diplomatic path open with a new round of talks Monday even as Moscow's forces pounded away at Kyiv and other cities across the country in a punishing bombardment that the Red Cross said has created 'nothing short of a nightmare' for civilians.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario