Darius Rucker, Dallas Smith to headline Sunfest Country Music Festival

One of Vancouver Island's premiere music festivals is returning this summer after a two-year hiatus amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sunfest Country Music Festival announced its 2022 lineup Wednesday, with headliners including Darius Rucker, Billy Currington, Orville Peck, Dallas Smith, Hardy and Kip Moore.

The four-day festival is scheduled for the B.C. Day long weekend from July 28 to 31 at Laketown Ranch in the Cowichan Valley.

Full-weekend and camping passes are on sale now. Single-day tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 11, and are available here.

Headliner Darius Rucker first shot to fame as the lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the Grammy Award-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish. Rucker released is first country album in 2008 and has since released four No. 1 albums and several No. 1 songs on the Billboard country charts.

Laketown Ranch lays claim to the largest permanent outdoor stage in Western Canada, situated on a 250-acre site near Cowichan Lake.

The site is also home to the Laketown Shakedown festival, which is scheduled to return from June 30 to July 2, 2022. The lineup for that festival has yet to be released.

The full 2022 Sunfest Country Music Festival lineup is below: