VICTORIA -- An eight-day test of stamina that spanned the length of Vancouver Island concluded in B.C.'s capital city on Sunday.

Eight runners – all of them military personnel, first responders or spouses of those who serve – hit the pavement on Feb. 23 for the seventh annual Wounded Warrior Run, a fundraiser for Wounded Warriors Canada that saw them run 600 kilometres to increase awareness of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Wounded Warrior Run director Jacqueline Zwang said more people are starting to recognize the significant work the group is doing.

“We are seeing more and more people that know what we are doing and know why we are doing it,” said Zwang.

The 2020 Wounded Warrior Run provides funding for programs that are changing and saving lives. As of Sunday afternoon, the runners had raised more than $150,000.

Mark Blachuras is a BC Ambulance paramedic in Nanaimo. He took part in the run this year and said he has suffered from work stress.

“It was a call that I experienced in our dispatch centre, I took a 911 call that did result in a child’s life being tragically taken,” said Blachuras.

He said he was able to take time off and get the help he needed.

“I was lucky enough that it was a short stint, but I did get back on my feet with some help and it also gave me some strategies so that I could do my job properly,” he said.

During the run, Wounded Warriors Canada announced a partnership with BC Ambulance that will allow paramedics to use the group's services.

“It’s a huge step for all the paramedics,” Zwang said.

Blachuras said he hopes that people can reach out and ask for help because there are programs available.