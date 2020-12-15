CAMPBELL RIVER -- Dive teams and construction crews are working to re-right a floating office that was leaning on a 45-degree angle Tuesday morning.

The structure is at the Discovery Marina, a privately owned facility in downtown Campbell River.

The owner of the marina tells CTV News that he does not know what caused the structure to begin listing at this point, but that he is working to get to the bottom of it.

He says the building is not owned by the marina and was being moored there. It is expected to be towed out of the facility by Wednesday.