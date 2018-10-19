Central Saanich police say well over a month after a tragic crash killed one sister, the other is still fighting for life in hospital.

Kim Ward, 51, was walking dogs with her sister Tracy Ward, 48, along Central Saanich Road on Aug. 27 when a Jeep struck them from behind.

Kim was pronounced dead at the scene and one of the dogs were also killed, while Tracy was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The family has not released Tracy’s current condition, but a police liaison officer says she is not yet able to leave care.

The 26-year-old man driving the vehicle, identified by family as Tony Thomas Jr., was briefly treated for minor injuries and is cooperating with police.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fatal crash and say the driver's sobriety is a key consideration.

Police released new information in the days following the deadly accident, saying they wanted to speak with the driver and occupants of a black sedan that may have been rear-ended by the same Jeep minutes before the fatal crash.

They say the driver of that sedan has now come forward.

Investigators are still looking for any witnesses of both the rear-end crash, which happened on Mount Newton Cross Road at Lochside Drive, or the fatal crash, which occurred in the 7600-block of Central Saanich Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 250-652-4441 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.