Police have confirmed the identity of a woman who was killed when a vehicle struck her and her sister from behind in Central Saanich Monday night.

Kim Ward, 51, was walking dogs with her sister Tracy Ward, 48, along Central Saanich Road when a Jeep struck them from behind.

Kim was pronounced dead at the scene and one of the dogs were also killed, while Tracy was rushed to hospital where she remained Thursday in critical condition.

The 26-year-old man driving the vehicle, identified by family as Tony Thomas Jr., was briefly treated for minor injuries and is cooperating with police.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fatal crash and say the driver's sobriety is a key consideration.

Police released new information Wednesday, saying they wanted to speak with the driver and occupants of a black sedan that may have been rear-ended by the same Jeep minutes before the fatal crash.

They say the driver of that sedan has now come forward.

Investigators are still looking for any witnesses of both the rear-end crash, which happened on Mount Newton Cross Road at Lochside Drive, or the fatal crash, which occurred in the 7600-block of Central Saanich Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 250-652-4441 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.