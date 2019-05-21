

Mounties are investigating a report of a woman who was pushed off a 12-metre cliff into the water at Thetis Lake.

The woman was hiking a cliff near the beach at Thetis Lake on Sunday when she encountered a group of three women she didn't know, according to West Shore RCMP.

While the victim was peering over the cliff, someone pushed her, causing her to plummet 12 metres (40 feet) into the water below.

Police say the women were reportedly drinking alcohol at the time. All three were described as white and between 20 and 30 years old.

Two of the women had brown hair and one had blonde hair, and all were wearing bathing suits and sunglasses.

"Fortunately the victim was able to swim to shore and later received medical attention for her injuries," Cpl. Chris Dovell said in a news release. The extent of the woman's injuries is unknown.

Police are now searching for witnesses, including a man who offered help to the woman after she was pushed.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.