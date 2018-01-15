

Police say another person was pricked by a hypodermic needle in downtown Victoria last week, the third such incident reported in the last week.

Officers were called to the 700-block of Johnson Street Monday after a woman reported she found a needle sticking straight out of the ground in a planter.

The uncapped syringe appeared to be deliberately embedded in the soil, according to police.

The woman also told police she had been pricked by a needle similarly placed in a planter in the area one week ago.

She sought medical attention in that incident but did not report the discovery to police.

She was not pricked by the needle she found Monday, police confirmed.

It's the third reported instance of someone being pricked by a discarded needle in downtown Victoria in the last week.

A toddler was pricked by an uncapped syringe at a Pandora Avenue McDonald's restaurant last Monday.

One day later, a woman walking her dog in the 700-block of Pembroke Street saw a paper bag next to a garbage can, went to grab it and was pricked by an uncapped needle in the bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.