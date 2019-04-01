

CTV Vancouver Island





A 23-year-old woman is in critical condition after a highway crash in Lantzville Saturday.

The woman was airlifted to a Victoria hospital with life-threatening injuries after her vehicle rolled over on Highway 19 near Superior Road.

Nanaimo RCMP, BC Ambulance services and the Lantzville Fire Department responded to the scene at approximately 5 p.m.

Witnesses said a tire on the woman’s older model Mitsubishi may have blown out, causing her to lose control of the vehicle, according to police.

The vehicle struck a median, flipped over and went off the highway before coming to a stop in the southbound lanes.

The southbound lanes were closed for nearly two hours following the crash.

The vehicle was towed from the scene and an RCMP traffic analyst attended.

The Nanaimo RCMP traffic unit is still investigating.

The woman remains in critical condition in Victoria Monday.