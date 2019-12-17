VICTORIA -- One woman has been taken into custody after heavily armed Victoria police officers descended on a downtown street early Tuesday morning.

Victoria police closed the 1500-block of Amelia Street between Pandora Avenue and Cormorant Street.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., police were called to a report of a break-and-enter in progress.

When they arrived, police discovered the perpetrator was hiding in the attic of a building.

Southern Vancouver Island’s tactical Emergency Response Team and a police negotiator attended along with a number of plain-clothes officers.

Officers could be seen on top of the roof of one building on the block.

The Victoria Fire Department helped the officers get to the roof with a ladder truck. The tactical team entered the building and used special pinhole cameras to search the attic.

Shortly after 9 a.m., police apprehended one woman and she was taken to hospital in police custody.