For the third straight day, Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for parts of Vancouver Island.

The warnings are in effect for Greater Victoria, the Southern Gulf Islands, west Vancouver Island and east Vancouver Island from Courtenay to Campbell River and Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay.

Environment Canada says yet another in a series of intense low-pressure storms will produce southeast winds of 70 kilometres an hour, with gusts of up to 90 km/h over exposed sections on the east coast of the island.

Homeowners should protect against damage caused by loose objects being tossed around by the wind.

The winds are expected to ease Friday night, Environment Canada says.

Earlier in the week, a meteorologist for the agency said another storm was slated to move into the region Saturday evening into Sunday, with "storm after storm" expected next week.