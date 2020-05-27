VICTORIA -- B.C. Premier John Horgan will provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 response at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The address will be streamed live here and on CTV News Vancouver Island.

While few details were released ahead of the briefing, Horgan may announce an extension to the province’ state of emergency in response to COVID-19.

B.C. has been under a provincial state of emergency due to the coronavirus since March 18. Since then, the emergency status has been extended four times.

The most recent extension was on May 13, when Horgan announced a fourth two-week extension, the maximum extension possible for a provincial state of emergency.

At Horgan’s most recent weekly COVID-19 briefing, the premier discussed reopening schools on a voluntary basis in June.

“I want to assure teachers and I want to assure parents that we would not have opened schools in June if we thought it was unsafe to do so,” he said on May 20.

He also condemned a rise in racism against British Columbians of Asian descent amid the pandemic.

“Hate has no place in British Columbia,” he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.