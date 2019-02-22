There is concern in Vancouver Island's backcountry as search and rescue teams say B.C.'s budget has left them exposed.

Released this week, the provincial budget was devoid of any new funding for volunteer based search and rescue operations.

Teams from Victoria to Tofino and the Comox Valley respond to hundreds of calls each year.

A three-year funding period ends in March, which has first responders scared programs may have to be cut.

"What we've seen in the past is that when there is a funding shortfall, or in this case no funding, that it will impact teams by reductions in training, the inability to replace equipment and training alone is expensive," said Paul Berry with Comox Valley Search and Rescue.

Responding to the concern, B.C.'s Finance Minister Carole James said the NDP's plan to back search and rescue teams is still in discussion.

B.C. has 80 search and rescue groups who respond to nearly 2,000 incidents a year.