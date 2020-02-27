VICTORIA -- A West Shore man who was already facing multiple charges related to drug trafficking is now facing more charges after Mounties executed search warrants earlier this month.

Four separate search warrants were obtained after West Shore RCMP members conducted covert surveillance on a man, Kevin Parsons, 29, who was believed to be trafficking drugs out of an apartment in View Royal.

On Feb. 18, police officers executed the four search warrants, including one for the apartment in View Royal, one for a townhouse in Central Saanich, and two for vehicles.

In total, the searches led to the discovery of cash and a range of illicit drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, ketamine, LSD, Xanax, and psilocybin (magic mushrooms)

Police say that Parsons is known to police and was already facing a number of drug-related charges, including 12 counts of drug trafficking and five counts of possession of a controlled substance.

He now faces five more counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking.

"This is a job well done by our Drugs and Organized Crime Unit here at the West Shore RCMP," said Staff-Sgt. Raj Sandhu of the West Shore RCMP.

"Drug enforcement is a key priority in keeping our communities safe and we will continue to bolster our efforts in this area."