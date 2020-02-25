VICTORIA -- A Langford homeowner woke up to a strange and stressful scene in the early hours of Sunday morning after hearing sounds coming from their garage.

The Langford resident was awoken at approximately 1:50 a.m. at their home near the 1000-block of Jenkins Avenue.

Once the homeowner awoke, they decided to approach their garage where the noise was coming from and found a young man trying to steal an e-bike from off their property, according to police.

The alleged thief then pulled out a knife and told the homeowner to stay away from him. Police say that the homeowner instead managed to chase the person away.

The Langford resident then called police and was able to provide a detailed description of the suspect to officers. Mounties located the suspect "within minutes," according to the West Shore RCMP, and took him into custody.

Once arrested, police identified the alleged thief as a 15-year-old boy. He is now facing charges of break and enter, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, uttering threats and theft.

Police also learned that the teen was breaching court-ordered conditions at the time, which included a weapons ban and a mandatory curfew.

"The investigation is ongoing, police want to thank the homeowner for their quick actions in calling the police," said Const. Nancy Saggar of the West Shore RCMP.

Mounties are reminding residents to never approach armed suspects and to instead call police.

"Fortunately the homeowners were not injured in this incident," said Saggar.