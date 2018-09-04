

Pet owners are asked to be vigilant after a dog was killed in a suspected wolf attack on a popular Tofino beach over the weekend.

The attack happened in the middle part of Chesterman Beach early Saturday morning, according to the District of Tofino. The district says all indications are that the dog was attacked by wolves.

As signage warning the public of wolf activity in the area goes up, dog owners are being asked to keep their animals on leashes at all times.

They're also advised to keep their pets indoors at night and not let them loose from their homes.

Local conservation group WildSafe BC says wolf attacks on dogs are common, but the predators usually leave humans alone.

Anyone who encounters a wolf should pick up small kids, don't run or crouch, make eye contact and wave your arms and shout at the animal, according to Parks Canada.

If a wolf approaches, people are advised to throw objects like sticks or rocks at it, and if it attacks, hit it in the eyes and nose.

Parks Canada encourages Pacific Rim National Park reserve visitors to report all wolf, cougar and bear sightings to staff at 250-726-3604.