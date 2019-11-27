VICTORIA - The longest-standing residents of the Victoria SPCA branch are looking for forever homes. Squishy the cat and Jessie the rabbit have been at the shelter for months.

On average, cats get adopted in less than two weeks, according to the SPCA. But, nine-and-a-half year old Squishy has been in care for almost five months.

"She's a power napper, I like that about her," said Victoria SPCA branch manager, Annie Prettie-Bell.

The senior cat has not only been in care for the longest, but is also the largest. She weighs seven kilograms, which is over 15 pounds.

"She's working on her weight loss, so maybe she's a little less squishy than when she first got here," said Prettie-Bell.

Staff at the shelter say they are working hard to find the senior cat a home and added that she was the only pet looked over at the branch's recent adoption promo.

"Squishy loves to play now that she's not a lump anymore," Prettie-Bell said. "She's looking for an exercise companion."

Because of her age, the senior cat has good manners and does well being left alone. But, the shelter notes that she enjoys her beauty sleep and would do best in a home where she is the only pet.

Meanwhile, for Jessie the rabbit, being adopted alone, is not an option. The large rabbit has bonded with a buddy bunny at the shelter, Edmund. Jessie is the longest term animal at the Victoria branch, the four-year-old rabbit has been in and out of care since 2015.

After she was initially adopted with another bunny named David, she was returned. She then got adopted out to a second home but was sent back shortly after. Staff say black bunnies are often overlooked and that they are hoping a family can see past her specialized diet and give her a loving home.

"We paired her with a new bunny, Esmund," said Prettie-Bell. "He is her 'hus-bund'. They're an odd couple, Jessie is so big and Edmund is so tiny, they make me laugh."

The pair are said to be independent, laid-back and love to eat bananas. Staff are hoping Jessie, Edmund, and Squishy are able to find new homes for the upcoming holidays.

The Victoria SPCA branch is located at 3150 Napier Lane and is open from noon to 5 p.m. daily.